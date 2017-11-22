Public Broadcasting: A half-century of public service

Public broadcasting in America turned 50 last week, and Mountain Lake PBS joins America in saluting this national treasure.

In signing the Public Broadcasting Act in 1967, President Johnson expressed the hope that one day, public television and radio stations would satisfy “America’s appetite for excellence” and “enrich man’s spirit.”

That legislation created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which today supports nearly 1,500 public television and radio stations across the country by distributing federal funding amounting to roughly $1.35 per citizen, per year.

At Mountain Lake PBS, this investment is critical to our operations. We leverage federal funding many times over, along with continued financial support from our local communities, to provide a welcoming space for childhood education and lifelong learning, the arts and culture, history, science, and civil discourse in the Adirondack region, the Champlain Valley, Southern Quebec, and beyond.

From our weekly show Mountain Lake Journal shining a light on local stories that matter, to our free family events that connect media with hands-on learning for children, Mountain Lake PBS aims to inspire, enrich, and engage right here at home.

At a time when local news coverage is dramatically reduced, public media stations are expanding their journalism network, innovating in their storytelling and reaching audiences on platforms they prefer, anytime, anywhere.

Meanwhile, the much-beloved national programs that we have carried through years have educated, informed and inspired generations and strengthened our community, from Sesame Street and Curious George, to Masterpiece and PBS Newshour.

Public broadcasting was born during the height of the Vietnam War, which may explain our determination to find common ground on even the most difficult and divisive issues. Ken Burns’ and Lynn Novick’s most recent documentary series, The Vietnam War, is a prime example. Mountain Lake PBS has used the film as an opportunity to foster dialogue by helping our veterans and their families share their stories through our Veterans Coming Home series. For some, this is first time they’ve talked about their experience.

Despite the disruption and rapid changes shaping today’s media environment, public broadcasting’s mission is more necessary than ever.

Throughout our 40 year history, Mountain Lake PBS has been proud to support public broadcasting’s mission here in the North Country and throughout the many communities we serve on both sides of the border.

We look forward to continuing to inspire, enrich and engage lifelong learners, to serve as a reflection of what matters here at home, and to share the diverse experiences, insights and contributions of our audience for decades to come.

— Bill McColgan is the President & CEO of Mountain Lake PBS