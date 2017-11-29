Public policy and common sense

Tonight I witnessed a Congressional Debate. This week I’ve been witnessing a community debate.

And this year we’ve been observing a national debate that has seemed to divide us further rather than bring us together.

I find divisiveness ironic. Our nation and community have far more in common than in conflict.

We’re a nation of the middle class, even as it shrinks between a growing wealthy class and a growing number of families without savings or income security. Yet, we remain Americans.

I try to look at every issue from a long run perspective. Communities must ponder how decisions today will stand the test of time and make our children’s life better than our own.

This long-run perspective is too economic and clinical for some. For instance, my community is wrestling with a footbridge that has failed and is causing hardship to a few dozen schoolchildren who relied on it to shave upward of a mile off their trip to school each day.

Decisions that got our community here were made well before me, and there are as many perspectives on the facts as there are people. These perspectives don’t change three policy questions, though.

First, a community’s footbridge has failed. We must decide whether it makes sense to do a series of expensive rebuilds, a year or two at a time, and costing millions of dollars, on a 35-year-old bridge. It’s likely smarter to simply replace the footbridge with a modern one.

Then, we must compare the alternatives - a bridge at a different location nearby, a bridge that accommodates traffic and pedestrians, or an alternative to a bridge, such as better public transportation.

Finally, communities must decide who pays for it. In the footbridge case, does a school district and the State Education Department pay because the school district owns the bridge and State Ed will pay 70 percent of its replacement cost? Do city residents pay for a bridge it doesn’t own because they helped maintain it for years? If so, is it worth a 25 percent property tax surcharge? Can people afford that? Or, if the federal government might pay 90 percent of a mixed use bridge, should that be considered?

Such issues are complicated and demand careful and sober planning. But, passion and misinformation makes for compromised decision-making. We agree more than not. I remain confident we can make good decisions, for our kids’ sake.