It’s hard to understand why anyone would take another person’s life.

It is Sunday night and I sit here learning of a vicious church shooting earlier today in Texas with the killing total still on the rise as I write this column.

We can make some semblance of rationalizing certain killings, even as horrific as the recent terror killings in New York City.

We can’t fully understand what’s in the mind of a jihadist like the one who recently rented the small truck and killed eight innocent individuals.

But sadly, we’ve come to regrettably accept terrorism with the understanding that these misguided individuals believe they are combatants in a self-proclaimed holy war.

As such, we can recognize certain behavior and provide some forms of defense and be on guard in certain situations where we sense a terrorist might choose to strike.

Still very unpredictable, but at the very least, we are no longer taken completely by surprise when such event occurs.

But to try and understand what causes a 26-year-old American-born citizen to calmly walk into a Sutherland Springs, Texas First Baptist Church and open fire, killing 26 and injuring scores more while they worship the Lord in His house is simply beyond all comprehension.

We have no defenses or ability to be on guard for this type of behavior.

We now have armed guards, locked, armored doors and metal detectors at many schools and office buildings. Should we now expect to see armed ushers at weekly church service?

How do we explain or come to grips with this form of anger and desire to commit these heinous acts?

The only explanation is the existence of pure evil at work.

Much like the recent concert shooting in Las Vegas, we cannot avoid living and enjoying life. We will continue to gather for church services, events, school, celebrations and even simple tasks such as shopping and work.

We cannot shrink in the face of evil, but instead defy its will to control our actions.

We have so many good deeds taking place all around us every day. We must remember to embrace life in our free society while reaching out to all those who may be troubled in the hopes of helping them to reject the acts of evil that obviously compel them to take actions such as this.