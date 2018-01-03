Read in the right when it comes to PILOT agreement

I very much enjoy your newspaper and editorials, but I find myself greatly disagreeing with your editorial of Dec. 27, wherein you take to task Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read for his remarks thought to be off the record but where, in fact, recorded and rebroadcast.

First off, as a former mayor of Plattsburgh, my “off the record” remarks were a lot more saltier, regrettably laced with expletives and profane statements, and not as thoughtful as those of Read — which means Read is quite a guy, to keep his temperament and arguments to such high standards even when he thought no one was listening.

Secondly, I respectfully disagree with your assertion that “the city needs to reform its charter to allow for broader interaction between councilors and city employees.”

Nowhere in the current charter or former charters are employees or councilors restrained for interacting. Nowhere. As an Alderman (the title of which was changed to gender-neutral “councilor”) in the late 1980s, and as mayor for 10 years thereafter, I had employees — the rank and file and management — come to me non-stop to express their opinions and grievances. Employees also went, non-stop, to their councilors to express themselves. Just ask any councilor or mayor and they will tell you the same.

Sorry, my brother, you got that one wrong.

I also challenge you to tell us why you think Mayor Read’s information is wrong concerning the Falcon-Seaboard agreement.

In 1992, I negotiated a deal with the Town of Plattsburgh and Falcon-Seaboard to secure for our city a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) contract, ending in 2024.

The town agreed to it for one reason; the city had such a strong annexation-of-adjacent-land case that the town knew a one-third share was better than nothing or else why would it agree to it the first place?

In 2008, Adore Kurtz, the CEO of the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency, which bonded the deal, wrote in the Press-Republican: “The PILOT agreement was intended to be in place for 30 years and anticipated increased PILOT payments beginning in 2009 for its second and final 15 years (...) The city’s revenue of $850,000 per year comes to it as the result of a 1992 agreement between the city and the Town of Plattsburgh settling an annexation initiative brought by the city for the co-gen’s property in the town.” A side note: The agreement stipulates that payments to the city would actually rise by 2.5 percent per year from 2010-2024.