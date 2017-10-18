Popularity, truth, morality, politics and common sense hit the fan last week when the Harvey Weinstein story broke.

Certain behaviors are only allowed to exist when we choose not to address them.

Powerful men and women, with the authority, money and the backing of powerful institutions have been able to stroll along through the centuries, untouched by their poor conduct, until suddenly it’s as though we’ve awoken from a bad dream and it’s no longer acceptable.

Yesterday, while unspeakable, it was okay to keep this behavior under wraps. Today, suddenly everyone is condemning what they knew all along was wrong and find it hard to publicly accept why they were silent.

Poor old Harvey, only yesterday he had it all — even an employment contract allowing for a simple financial fine when such behavior arose.

He was a Hollywood star shining as bright as one can get with every door and opportunity wide open.

Now all of sudden as a result of a news story that was almost shelved, if not for a persistent journalist, Harvey is thrown to curb, seen as the worst possible pariah.

Sadly what Harvey and others like him have done is nothing new. To some degree, we are all complicit in looking the other way when we hear about this type of behavior.

It occurs all around us every day.

We enjoy reading books, watching movies and TV shows about this form of behavior. It takes place in the halls of government, churches, schools, higher institutions, boardrooms and most likely even in our own backyard.

None of us are perfect. We all suffer from the human condition. But at some point, we need to wake up and look around at where we are going and what’s taking place, especially with those of great influence and power.

When we allow ourselves to be duped by lies and assurances that “things” are acceptable and we go along with what’s popular even though deep down we know right from wrong, well that’s when we need to take a hard reality check.

No one talks much about a conscience these days, but for those who still use one, it can make a big difference in one life.

Looking beyond the trapping of our world to a higher authority can serve us well if we take the time to pause and listen occasionally.

It might just keep you from waking up like old Harvey some day.