Recovery a focal point for many throughout the North Country

In honor of September being National Recovery Awareness Month, I recently spent a day meeting with people and organizations dedicated to helping those affected by the opioid crisis.

I was honored to spend time with local advocates, health care professionals and concerned citizens that are genuinely invested in helping our neighbors and loved ones battle this epidemic.

Throughout my journey to learn more about this crisis and how we can combat it, I was fortunate to meet Francene Cornell, a strong advocate for awareness and recovery efforts throughout the North Country.

In the morning, Francene came to my office to discuss her ideas which will make it easier for our loved ones to get the help that they need.

Once we finished our insightful discussion, Francene and I began the recovery tour with a roundtable discussion, comprised of several staff members from The University of Vermont Health Network-CVPH.

Next, we met with several behavioral health organizations, including Conifer Park, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, and Champlain Valley Family Center.

Connie Willie, Executive Director of the CVFC, gave us a thorough tour of the facility and shared renovation plans to make the center safer and more welcoming to their clients.

We finished the day by meeting with staff at St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Centers in Franklin County, where we continued to talk about treatment, recovery and prevention methods.

As a mother that has lost her son to substance use disorder, Francene Cornell knows all too well the pain and loss that addiction causes.

Once we finished visiting the facilities and meeting with dozens of people, I asked Francene if she felt that the tour was beneficial to recovery efforts in the region.

She stated that “for the first time in a long time, I have hope… sometimes hope is the best gift you can give to someone.”

I admire Francene’s perseverance and remain hopeful that we all continue to do our part to help combat the opioid epidemic.

In April, I introduced legislation that will ensure those checking into a rehabilitation center receive adequate treatment.

Currently, state funded insurance programs only allow people to stay at a rehab facility for seven days. Assembly Bill A7585 would allow people to stay in a detoxification center for up to 45 days.