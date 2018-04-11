Retirees will soon outnumber kids

The U. S. Census Bureau announced a milestone that we should all take note of recently.

In 2030, a mere 12 years from now, senior citizens will for the first time outnumber the children in this country.

While one in five Americans will have surpassed the traditional retirement age of 65 in 2030, by 2035 more than 2 million seniors ages 65 and over will outnumber those under 18 years of age.

The consequences of these upcoming dates are significant, from the solvency of Social Security to the ever-rising costs of health care for an aging population.

Compound those concerns with the swelling ranks from public services, such as law enforcement personnel, teachers and bureaucrats, and the strain on state and local government retirement systems will have an estimated shortfall of $1.6 trillion than what is needed to cover the promised benefits.

The shortfall is the result of investment losses, overly aggressive investment forecasts, inadequate contributions and overly generous perks granted in good times. Governments will need to pay more into the funds to make up that gap, putting a squeeze on their budgets that could imperil their bond ratings and diminish services for residents.

Locally, we already see these effects, and the reality is we will continue to see even more in the future.

The golden years for many don’t look quite so golden, and the 65-year-old retirement age may simply be an outdated custom in a few short years as the numbers don’t lie.

Unlike previous generations, today’s seniors have been encouraged to save through federally supported, employer contribution programs like 401K, Individual Retirement Accounts and other tax-deferred plans to promote savings beyond Social Security.

Deficits and over bloated continuing resolutions will only serve to make matters worse, meaning there is no time like the present to seek solutions to begin addressing the issue and preparing the population for what’s coming in the not-too-distant future.

Thankfully, seniors tend to be healthier and more active than previous generations. Boomers were never ones to long for their rocking chairs. Instead, they have enjoyed more recreation and active lifestyles than previous generations.

So while it may be disappointing to hear that retirement may need to be put on hold for some of us, it may be just what we need to keep us in the game of life a whole lot longer.