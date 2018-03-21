Service above self

Is it a phrase that just sounds good or is it a life we all try to live?

For many, it’s a code deeply rooted in who they are and how they conduct their lives. For others, it’s nothing more than a pickup line for creating an opportunity that allows them to take advantage of those who place their faith and trust in what is being promised.

Americans have always been incredibly generous with their time and money. We do our best to recognize the right intentions in all we meet, but more and more, we see serious cracks in the overall moral structure that was at one time the hallmark of our national personality.

Stories come to light all too frequently these days. Over the weekend, we heard about four individuals in Indiana collecting funds for the Wounded Warrior Foundation — not the Project.

The Secret Service discovered their good intentions were nothing more than a scam to put over $125,000 at their disposal instead of sending the funds to wounded military personnel.

Last week, we reported on the dealings of a man in Ticonderoga whose ambition outweighed his good intentions when he sought investors and took advantage of employees who were sent out to do his bidding.

Sadly, there will always be those who see opportunity in the disguise of service.

Perhaps even sadder is the number of service clubs and organizations that once carpeted the nation made up of energetic local community members whose sole purpose was to support their community through good deeds.

Around the country and even here locally, their memberships are in decline — not because the need is no longer there, but because these upstanding men and women are growing old and passing away.

The next generations, especially in smaller communities, have not stepped up to fill the voids.

These devoted community clubs work tirelessly to raise funds by hosting events and projects only to return the funds to the community where the needs were the greatest.

There are so many good causes and valuable local organizations that need our support, not just in funding but in member volunteers to keep these pillars of service fully staffed and actively serving the needs of our communities.

These organizations defined what a community is all about, reminding us of the importance of giving back, but they’ll fade into history if we don’t take steps to reverse these trends soon.