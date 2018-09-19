Shared American values

Back in the April of 2016, I wrote about the corruption of the powerful on display with the upcoming presidential election.

By this point, it was clear who would represent each party and how it looked like both sides would stoop to new lows in the fight for control of the country.

Today, we know the outcome of the election and how both sides continue their fight for the approval of the American public.

What I find interesting now is, do both sides share the same values as the American public and do they seek the same results with all the major issues that are of concern to the country as a whole?

As a child of the 1950’s, I grew up watching television shows where the good guys always won out.

Seared into memory is the old Superman intro that drove home what Clark Kent’s father originally told him when he was growing up, to always use his superhuman skills for truth, tolerance and justice.

The intro was changed instead to read truth, justice and the American way.

I wonder today if we know what is truth or justice, and is there an American way any longer?

Are the values we once shared and handed down through the generations still at the core of our life today? Do we, by and large, demand fairness, honesty, truth, justice, respect, civility, equality, self-control, liberty and freedom in all things American?

Or, have these once cherished values been replaced in our effort to seek more power and influence with things like greed, winning at all cost, lying or spinning the truth to fit one’s perspective, contempt, selfishness and discrimination?

All one need do is read some of the crazy headlines, watch a newscast or God-forbid listen to the radical talking heads.

Opinions are a dime a dozen, but opinions do not necessarily reflect the truth.

I choose to believe that the American public still embraces the important values, but we are slowly being manipulated, out of convenience, to think differently than our forefathers.

We seem more willing to go along with trends that serve us well versus standing firm on issues that at one time were very clearly defined.

In this war of truths, we find ourselves in today, I’m still convinced that we will find our way through this mess and once again find our common core values that prove fair to all.