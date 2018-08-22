Shared values lost

At one time in our nation, it didn’t matter on which side of the political aisle you found yourself, nor far right or left of the middle.

Back then, all Americans shared common values.

We treasured things like freedom of speech, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, hard work, integrity, honesty, loyalty, love of family, God and America.

We could see through falsehoods and misinformation. We knew who the enemy was, and we stood together.

I fear we’ve lost our way. The enemy is now us.

Case in point; all to score a few political points, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last Wednesday at a bill-signing in New York, “We’re not going to make America great again. It was never that great.”

He went on to argue that only when Democratic priorities like women’s rights are realized will this dark, oppressive dystopia known as the U.S.A. ever become great.

While his remarks drew gasps from the crowd, many from the left came to his defense and declared those were sounds of astonished pleasure.

By Saturday, the governor issued the following statement: “The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear: Of course America is great, and of course America has always been great. No one questions that.”

Cuomo continued: “When Trump started talking about the slogan called ‘Make America Great Again,’ that what he believes establishes American greatness is not greatness at all.”

We have allowed our divide and hatred for each other to reach so far that even the thought by as skillful a politician as Gov. Cuomo could use a line such as this to score points and differentiate himself from President Trump and the Republicans shows how far off course we’ve gone.

Our country — not your country or my country but our country — is a beacon for the world. We are far from perfection, but every man, women and child once understood what our nation stood for and immigrants from around the world longed to come here for the values and opportunities we shared as citizens.

We continue to seek improvements and do our best to make amends for past discretions by those who lived in a different time.

When any of us use words or actions that defame or deface those who’ve defended our nation with life and limb or her citizens who seek to live in peace, then clearly we’ve lost far more than just our way.