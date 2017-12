Sharing the holiday

This is the time of year when we think about others, putting a smile on the faces of those we love and even those we hardly know. Many feel an even deeper joy when they can bring a smile to a perfect stranger.

The celebration of Hanukkah and Christmas is all about hope, faith, and love. It’s a time for giving and receiving, a time for friends and family and it’s a time to remember the true meaning of the season of light and how the birth of a child changed our world forever.

In a world as mixed up as ours gets from time to time, where would we be without light and hope?

This time of year when the darkness invades our lives here in the northeast even the simple twinkle of holiday lights is enough to lift our spirits. Those lights pale in comparison to the true light of life we earnestly seek.

We would all like to have a storybook holiday season, and while each of us does our best to try and bring the right attitude into the holidays, we know that for many a holiday is just another day, devoid of light and hope.

Perhaps it’s the loss of a loved one, an illness or an addiction that keeps them from experiencing the joys of this season. It’s all the more reason we need to reach out to others during this time, helping them to experience the joy that is meant to shared.

It’s amazing what a little hope, faith, and love can do in your life and those you reach out to if you are willing to share with someone less fortunate.

Let’s face it, with all of our Holiday preparations and trappings we’ve developed over the years, at the end of the day wouldn’t you rather trade off a few of those tasks for a more perfect world filled with respect, sharing, light, hope, and true peace for all?

On behalf of The Sun Community News family, I would like to wish you and yours a very joyous holiday, a prosperous New Year and hope all your holiday wishes come true. God bless us, one and all.

Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, and best wishes in the coming New Year.