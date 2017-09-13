Showcasing, touring North Country assets

As a legislator, I make it a point to stay accessible and available to my constituents.

Earlier this year, I pledged to make scheduled stops in every town throughout the 115th Assembly District. Throughout the past several months, I’ve had time to attend many events, meet with hundreds of constituents and visit most of the 37 towns that I represent.

In the month of August, I traveled to 14 towns throughout Clinton and Franklin counties.

While on the road, I met with local officials to discuss the state of their infrastructure, funding opportunities for local projects and the needs of their respective communities.

I also got a chance to visit many small businesses and employers that are vital to the economic development of Clinton County.

In Franklin County, I held several town hall meetings and met with local officials to discuss their plans to allocate CHIPs and Pave NY funding to repair local roads and bridges.

Since taking office, I have made lasting partnerships with legislators at both the state and federal level to get more done for our communities. This past month, I was honored to welcome a few of those legislators to the North Country.

On Aug. 1, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie made a trip to the 115th Assembly District. During his visit, we toured a few of the area’s biggest employers, including Bombardier Transportation, NovaBus and Norsk Titanium.

Speaker Heastie and I also went to SUNY Plattsburgh to talk to students about the Equal Opportunity Program’s impact on them and why it is so important to maintain funding for this program statewide.

We ended the day with a boat tour of Lake Champlain, which gave me an opportunity to show off one of the North Country’s most impressive natural resources.

Later in the month, Assemblyman Steve Englebright, Chairman of the Committee on Environmental Conservation, visited the district as well.

While he was in the region we sat down with the Adirondack Council and other local officials to discuss some of the challenges and issues the residents are facing. We also went to Paul Smith’s College, Camp Gabriels, Debar Lodge and Eagle Island to help demonstrate the beauty and potential of towns in the North Country.