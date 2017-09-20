Solutions are never easy

I hope we can all agree that the many issues facing our country are not easily solved.

While many grow fatigued from the constant arguing back and forth, it’s clear that conversational debate far outweighs violence driven by pent-up frustration.

We understand that violence is the course of last resort and sadly the cost of settling issues in that manner takes a terrible toll on all involved, even the most innocent.

Writing a column each week and touching on subjects we all grapple with is an opportunity to initiate important dialogue.

Being a lightning rod for conversation, criticism and praise at the end of each week’s work demonstrates the important role a community newspaper can have in its service to the community. A major part of being a strong community newspaper is to provide a forum for open commentary.

One important benefit from the columns are the many exchanges that take place as a result of the topic. What’s most encouraging is when readers engage with letters to the editor, offering their points of view, as well the many back-channel conversations that take place through letters, emails, face to face conversations in parking lots, schools, grocery stores, church or even over a few cold ones.

But the truly remarkable conversations take place when readers take up the debate with other readers unbeknownst to anyone associated with the paper.

It’s through these conversations that we begin to chip away at the differences that divide us and we begin to understand the issues from a different perspective.

Over time, it’s how we arrive at solutions, that today seem inconceivable, but down the road make it hard to understand what all the fuss was about.

We know that the fiercest opponents one minute can become the greatest of allies in the next.

Many of the major issues we’ve faced, evolved over time and while our conversations are but grains of sand in the hourglass of time, it’s how we go about processing the information and the emotions to arrive at solutions that put us on the road to recovery.

Most of us don’t like confrontation but the reality is, more opinions are change as a result of open and honest dialogue.

Living in this great land of freedom and respecting our constitutional rights to disagree, the one thing we must always remember is to participate in the process.