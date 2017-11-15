Feelings about the first snow of the season

This is my first winter in the Adirondacks, and Monday’s snow flurries were a kind of harbinger of things to come.

I just finished reading Joe Lapointe’s “The Last Real People” in which he talked about people having more than one refrigerator in order to stock up on groceries in the event they can’t get to the supermarkets.

I grew up in northwest Ohio, where we generally had snow - sometimes more, sometimes less - every winter. There, when a snow storm was in the forecast, people would go out and buy milk, bread, and eggs.

People would ask, “What is it about snow that makes people want to make French toast?”

Lapointe, a Newcomb resident, ended his book with a chapter titled “Driving in the snow” in which he said his wife used to cling white-knuckled to the door handle while he navigated the icy roads from Newcomb to Tupper Lake, where they both worked.

Some people don’t get used to driving in the snow; while others get too accustomed to it.

I worked with a woman who grew up in northwest Ohio, but the sight of a couple flurries caused her a lot of anxiety. Most of the local drivers, however, never slowed down.

A person I knew from the Pittsburgh area once observed that people in my hometown drove always drove the speed limit — no matter what the road conditions — and I have seen the results of it.

I remember driving home from school, a 15-minute drive in most cases, and counting 17 cars that had slid off icy roads. I remember watching a car fishtail and flip over on its side because the driver wouldn’t slow down.

Still, one of my least favorite expressions is something people would say whenever we get some winter rain:

“Well, at least it’s not snow.”

Are you kidding?

My only weather related car accidents were on rain-slicked roads. People tend to slow down when they have snow on the roads, but not for the rain.

Besides that, snow beautifies the area, and it can actually be a lot of fun. Snow is nature’s arts and crafts set for making snowmen, women, and families that pop up in yards. It’s nature’s canvas, as figures of angels appear on lawn. It’s nature’s Leggo set, with forts being constructed on opposite sides of the property, where snowballs are being stockpiled for the inevitable snow battle to be played out between neighbor children.

It’s a shame that people grow up and forget about all the fun they had whenever it snowed, and only focus on the potential difficulties they might face. I think the next time it’s raining and I hear someone say, “Well, at least it’s not snowing,” I’m going to say, “Where’s the fun in rain?”