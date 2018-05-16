Stable coyote packs benefit farms and communities

Coyotes help farms? Can this be true? What about the converse: killing coyotes hurts farms.

Yes. Both true, albeit, perhaps surprising, statements.

I think many of us get the impression that since coyote populations seem to be doing well, coyote shooting tournaments or occasional hunting can’t hurt the coyotes.

However, killing coyotes does hurt farms.

Here’s why:

Coyotes live in socially-complex packs where members teach each other and play specific roles. Coyotes mate for life and are monogamous. When coyote packs are stable, coyotes hunt wild prey and teach their young to hunt wild prey. They settle into their territory and learn the patterns and habits of their wild prey, and their diet consists largely of rodents.

They do not risk encounters on farms to kill livestock when their natural prey surrounds them in a familiar territory.

Stable packs also defend their territory, ensuring that stray (unstable) coyotes stay away; this also helps limit the coyote population in your area, as stable packs naturally self-regulate to maintain lower populations that they can easily feed.

When we shoot any member of the coyote pack, the pack is destabilized.

This results in several outcomes that create problems for our farms (and neighborhoods where perhaps your small pet becomes an easy target for a hungry, afraid refugee).

The coyote pack disperses, causing the territory to dissolve. Fearful, desperate coyotes will roam land unfamiliar to them where they do not have a grasp on the wild prey habitat.

The coyotes, knowing the danger that exists in hunting livestock on farms, will nevertheless be driven by hunger to kill obvious prey, like sheep, as they cannot establish a stable territory in which to hunt wild prey. Ironically for us, but logical for the pack, as soon as we start shooting coyotes, they breed more and have larger litters.

For now, living in the Adirondack Park where some coyote packs can find stable, unthreatened territories, we still have essential members of stable packs present to teach their young how to hunt wild prey and prefer it.

However, it is of utmost importance that farmers understand the ecology of coyote behavior and how hunting coyotes drives them to prey on livestock. The more we can encourage our neighbors to respect coyote packs and resist shooting them, the easier it will be to establish and maintain peaceful cohabitation with coyotes.