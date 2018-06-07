Grandma Grotecelli always said, “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but names can never hurt you.”

Back then, kids could be mean and say awful things. As kids, we were told to follow the example of adults who knew better and would never stoop to such childish behavior as name calling.

We were taught to ignore those who couldn’t solve conflicts any other way than to resort to name calling and by ignoring them, they would soon realize you were completely unphased by their words.

Their goal was to bring you down to their level to create a verbal or physical reaction.

It’s not just those who are doing the name calling these days who are acting badly, but just as bad are those who stoop to the level of the filthy mouthes, calling for the offender’s hides by demanding punishment.

Those doing the name calling got exactly what they wanted. They drew attention to themselves, and they successfully perpetuated the long-standing feud between the left and the right with new ammunition.

It’s unfortunate how low people will go to stir up trouble while others are quick to join in the rumble.

Both Valarie Jarrett and Ivanka Trump are to be commended for taking the high road by not giving in to responding.

Ms. Jarrett merely commented that it’s time to demand better, while Ms. Trump chose not to dignify the remarks by commenting.

Their disciplined and courageous refusal to engage should set an example of how best to deal with disrespectful and vulgar people who lack common decency.

As for the rest of those who chose to dive into the retribution field demanding an eye for an eye, well you just took the bait; hook, line, and sinker.

America is far too full of anger and hatred these days, and by responding to such disrespectful language, they gave both parties exactly what they wanted by allowing their words to stir up further animosity in an already volatile environment.

I was brought up to believe that fighting was not the way to settle a dispute. It was true 60 years ago, and it’s still true today.

It’s one thing to take action when a bully is physically assaulting someone weaker, but names and words are harmless when you walk away.

The best advice is not to associate or support those who lack respect for themselves and others.