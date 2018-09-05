Survey says…but can it be trusted?

We have so much information at our fingertips today, it’s no wonder people are beginning to realize the difference between the news they can trust to be accurate and the information that appears to be realistic on the surface, but upon closer review may not stand up.

Over the weekend, I caught a portion of a news segment regarding a Harris Poll on job satisfaction produced by an Oklahoma City-based firm called Express Employment Professionals.

The numbers sounded pretty good, especially for blue-collar workers and the segment featured Bob Massi, a legal analyst, who touted the report and stressed how the results reflected on the strength of the U.S. growing economy.

I wanted to follow up on the report and use it for my column this week.

Unfortunately, when I tried to find the actual report on the poll, all I could locate were other reports on the poll results.

After further searches, I found the details with same lead information and same infographic — but for Canadian blue collar workers.

It got me thinking about how could a major news network make such an error?

Then I thought about it being a holiday weekend with fill-ins, likely interns, assuming they didn’t invest the time to notice the results were based not on the United States workforce, but instead on Canadian workers.

So before scrapping the column idea, I continued looking further, only to discover two separate reports. One for each country.

The U.S. results are as follows:

91 percent are proud of the work they perform;

86 percent are satisfied with their jobs;

85 percent believe their lives are headed in the right direction;

80 percent say their jobs provide a good living;

74 percent see a good career path in their chosen line of work;

68 percent report a wage increase of 5 percent or more in the past year.

In the end, while I was skeptical that the news station had misrepresented the poll as an American one when it appeared it was a Canadian poll, further efforts to find more information found the details reported were based on U.S. respondents.

This exercise only serves to underscore the problem we have today believing what we read, see and hear, without following through further.

None of us can depend on the information we choose to believe unless we take the time to verify the source from various perspectives to determine its veracity.