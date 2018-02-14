Symbols and medals

× Expand Photo/IOC Hanok, traditional Korean houses, were the source of inspiration for the medals case. The simple yet elegant curves of a Hanok’s eaves have been incorporated into the wooden case.

In its first few days of competition, the XXIII Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have given local athletes platforms to shine.

Symbols in the ice, on the medals and throughout the venues have particular meaning for athletes and the spirit of the 2018 Winter Games.

The motto for Pyeongchang 2018 is “Passion. Connected.”

According to the South Korean Olympic Committee’s official description, “Passion” set the intention that Pyeongchang2018 would provide a stage where people can exchange inspiration and “share the Koreans’ warm unique hospitality, and experience the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Spirit.”

“Connected” signifies an openness, the committee said, “where all generations can participate anytime and anywhere through Korea’s cutting-edge technology and cultural convergence.”

Two symbols from the Korean alphabet identify the Olympic message in Pyeongchang.

The first symbol, shaped like a small temple, is actually first consonant of the first syllable of Pyeongchang in Hangeul (the Korean alphabet), and it expresses the harmony of Heaven, Earth and Man.

The second symbol, a small star that somewhat resembles an asterisk, is the first Korean consonant of the second syllable in Pyeongchang. In Hangeul, it represents snow, ice, and winter sports stars.

The medals for the XXIII Winter Olympics are embedded with these symbols and meaning.

Created by South Korean designer Lee Suk-woo, the Korean alphabet, which is also the foundation of Korean culture, is embedded as consonants that stretch in three dimensional shapes across the face of the medal and pour over its edge where they come together around the outside to spell “Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018.”

× Expand Photo/IOC When viewed from the side, the Hangeul characters come together to spell “Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018.”

“Consonants were stretched out and cut in the three dimensional shape of a cylinder to form the medal,” the designer explained in revealing artwork for the medals.

To find out more about this innovative artwork, visit pyeongchang2018.com/en/medalhttp://pyeongchang2018.com/en/medal

South Korean Olympic officials said the design with “these dynamic diagonal lines reflect both the history of the Olympic Games and the determination of the competitors vying for a place on the podium.”

According to Forbes, the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic gold medal has a value of approximately $572.

“While it is known throughout the world as the gold medal, it is actually a silver medal plated with gold,” Forbes reported.