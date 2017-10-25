Sometimes you just need to check out for a short while, leaving everything behind in an effort to recharge the batteries and get a new perspective.

I know it’s far easier to type that than it is to actually do. It’s just not always possible to leave everything behind as though it doesn’t exist.

Health, financial and dependency issues have long tethers, but many other nagging little annoyances can be put on the shelf if you allow them to be.

This morning, I find myself waking up for the first day of a long-awaited vacation in Bradenton, Florida.

Talk about the inability to leaving things behind, as I entered my temporary hometown for next couple of weeks, the city limits remind me I just entered BraDENTON.

A certain reminder of my promise to Editor DeMola to send in my weekly column while trying to forget everything else, associated with guiding Denton Publications and The SUN.

The long drive down listening to the news reinforced my theme about “Taking a Break.”

I do so wish I could turn off the constant bickering, resistance and feuding taking place in the halls of government as easily I switch channels over to an all music channel.

If only those who guide our nation could “Take a Break” from what has become their standard practice of fighting everything and just let the small things slide off their backs and get focused on the people’s business once and for all

But driving down the east coast gave me a reason for optimism. Yes, even optimism for the current state of politics.

Touring through the pure beauty of our countryside, scenic mountains and valley foliage, seeing majestic cities all lit up at nighttime and sharing the roadway with mostly polite drivers all heading south, gives one pause for hope.

Hope that we realize just how good we have it here in the good old USA and hope that we can find ways to quit arguing over small and large differences while finding ways to seek compromise on the really big issues so important to so many.

Perhaps both sides can at least raise the white flag for a temporary ceasefire and we can all enjoy some peace and quiet.