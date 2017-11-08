Tax policy and common sense

Congress has taken it upon itself to produce for us the most profound tax reform in more than a generation. I wish them well, but I have my concerns.

Taxes should be part of an entire fiscal package. The other dimensions, beyond revenue generation, are spending and additions to debt.

Our fiscal challenges cannot be fixed by fixating on any one of these three dimensions.

Tax reform must then be developed within the context of spending discipline and the realization that debt incurred today is a liability placed upon our children tomorrow.

From that perspective, I wish Congress would spend at least as much time trying to figure out how to reduce, rather than grow the debt, and how to much more carefully scrutinize spending.

To say that there will be tax relief without addressing these other two is to only squeeze the tube of toothpaste.

Something’s gotta give.

In the absence of spending reform, I fear that what will give is higher debt for our children. Already, using assumptions way too rosy for words, it appears our debt will rise another $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

That is on top of the constant upward march we’ve been seeing since the late 1990s. That’s shocking.

Let’s assume for the moment that tax reform is not just another name for leaving a greater burden for our children. We all would like to pay lower taxes.

But are there values to which we can all agree?

My first concern is in the “tax reduction” part of the equation. The current proposal gives the average person in the top 1 percent of all income a tax reduction of about 8 percent.

The middle class will have a reduction of about .8 percent, or about 1/10th of the relative share. That seems to go against every promise made for tax reform.

The second concern is appropriate tax deductions. As it is, the vast majority of tax savings from deductions goes to the wealthiest, simply because the wealthy have the highest marginal tax rate. Hence, deductions at the margin favor them.

There are deductions we all value, because we find them beneficial to us. But, while nice, are they all necessary? Do they change behavior for the better?

Let’s carefully consider tax reform to put savings in the hands of those most likely to spend it. That might be the start of real reform.