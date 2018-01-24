The blame game

There they go again, blaming each other’s political party for the downfall of our government.

In reality, we should be blaming the structure that allows politics to overrule policy.

The filibuster rules were adopted in 1806, and were used well into the early 1960’s to block civil rights legislation.

Since that time, the two-party system has seen clear advantages to use it as a tool of leverage to obstruct a variety of legislative changes.

Average citizens like us think of a filibuster differently than what transpires today in the halls of government.

We think in terms of Jimmy Stewart in the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, where a single member has to hold the floor for hours on end to delay pending action or sway other members.

Today, the goal of the minority party in the Senate is not to allow more than 59 votes for passage of any legislation to effectively block it from become law.

Case in point is the inability of our government to pass a budget resolution to fund the government which at heart is the primary purpose of our government.

Continuing resolutions are nothing more than an ongoing failure by our elected officials who seem content to kick the can down the road.

Sadly our elected officials consistently put their political survival games ahead of the needs of their constituents and instead favor siding with their party and the big money donors who put them in office.

Here is the simple truth:

If the Senate wanted to change this process, it could be done away by a straight up majority vote.

Ah, but what’s good for the goose is also good for the gander.

Sooner or later, an election will flip who is in the majority and who is in the minority. So while each side loves to blame the other, they understand this process cuts both ways.

Democrats can blame the Republicans since they currently hold a three branch majority, but the Republicans know the minority hold an ace up their sleeve. That ace serves as a stop-gap control measure both parties obviously value more.

That measure preserves their control over government with a veto vote if they can contain the vote to no more than 59 members in favor.

Perhaps by the time you read this, the parties will have found a solution to the current government shutdown. But this issue remains an ongoing detriment to the people’s national interests.