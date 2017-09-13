The hard way

The City of Plattsburgh Common Council just completed their last bulk of 2018 budget amendments. I’m grateful for their hard work. It’ll make a difference for years.

As readers know, the city moved from a $6.8 million general fund balance surplus to a $400,000 deficit in half a dozen years.

That represented annual excess spending over revenue by $1.2 million on average for those years, including the budget penned last October.

I wish the overspending had stopped much earlier. But once the fund balance disappeared, overspending could certainly not continue. The city had to reform spending, and it had to begin immediately. The only other option was to hike taxes dramatically.

Some people have asked why I didn’t recommend raising taxes rather than reducing spending, permitting attrition, and making a handful of layoffs.

Spending reductions allowed the city to both reverse the $1.2 million running deficit and turn a $400,000 fund balance deficit into a $500,000 surplus.

This represents a combined $2.1 million reversal of city fortune.

Residents have a limited capacity to pay more taxes. Had we not reduced spending, we would’ve had to raise the tax rate by 20 points more than the mill rate increase of 2.49 percent we’ve proposed.

Next year, the average taxpayer who owns a home valued at $150,000 will pay about $44 more in taxes. Had we not proposed the combined $2.1 million spending reduction, taxpayers would have found their taxes rising dramatically.

When combined with the council’s tax increase based on last year’s mayor’s budget, city residents would’ve paid 30 percent more in taxes.

These budget cuts allowed us to avoid an increase of about $500 for an average household.

Many city residents can afford such an increase. Some have even said they’d be happy to pay that to maintain the services they expect.

Perhaps so.

But we’ve made difficult cuts not through reductions in our parks and recreation programs, our road and sewer repair, or other services our residents expect.

We can reduce spending through efficiency improvements and shared services, not be reduced services, at least to a point. Fiscal conservatives suspect as much.

Yes, some owners can pay $500 more, but many can’t. Nor can renters, who’d pay tax increases their landlords pass onto them. That’s a big increase for those on fixed income or those struggling to get by, who don’t know how they can afford to fix their car or patch their roof.

These cuts are fiscally compassionate as much as they’re prudent. It’s been very difficult, but I’m grateful we found identical or better work elsewhere for most all affected employees too, if not always at an equal salary.

— Colin Read is the mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.