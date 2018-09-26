The high cost of medications: how will our candidates solve this problem?

David M. Mastrianni

We all know that many prescription medications cost too much.

We may have experience with the price gouging with EpiPens or the huge cost of cancer treatments.

Even those of us who do not use medications pay the price. Since Medicare supplies almost one-third of prescription drugs in the nation (and the percentage is rising), uncontrolled medication costs are straining our system for all taxpayers.

Why do medications cost so much?

When the FDA approves new medications, the price is set by the manufacturer. The pharmaceutical companies can charge whatever they wish … and we pay.

What other business can charge whatever it desires, knowing it will get paid? Allowing drug companies to set the prices of medications worked to grow the pharmaceutical industry, but now threatens to collapse the healthcare system and penalizes all of us.

What can we do about medication costs?

The federal government can control costs by requiring Medicare to negotiate with drug companies in a bidding process which fosters reasonable competition (“the free market”).

A reasonable competitive bidding process for drugs and supplies (like any business would do) will not strangle the pharmaceutical industry. The rewards for making new medications will be fair and the system will be sustainable.

Currently, the VA (along with the Department of Defense, Public Health Service, and US Coast Guard) negotiates medication prices. These reduced prices are still attractive to pharmaceutical companies.

Why don’t we use Medicare to control medication costs?

Congress prevents Medicare from controlling its medication costs. Thus, while Medicare has controlled spending on hospitals and doctors, it has been unable to control spending on drugs because the law prohibits it from developing a competitive bidding process.

How bad is the problem?

Our prices are higher than anywhere else in the world. It is a disgrace that American citizens turn to Canada to buy medications discovered, developed, tested and produced in the United States—medications usually developed at institutions funded by American taxpayers and by scientists educated at American taxpayer expense.

Why does this system particularly hurt regions like ours?

Since we all pay into the system, these medication costs send money from regions like ours to urban areas with large pharmaceutical companies. The high price of medicines means money which could be used to support hospitals and hire nurses goes to already highly profitable drug companies.

Who opposes these changes?

The pharmaceutical industry, which has been reported to spend more money lobbying than any other industry. The industry, supported by our academic institutions and educational system at taxpayer expense, makes important drugs which save and extend our lives. But they need to price their products in a free market system.

What should we ask our candidates?

If you are elected or re-elected, how do you plan to address this issue?

Will you support allowing Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies?

— David M. Mastrianni serves as the senior vice president of Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, and is a former candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District