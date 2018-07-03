The numbers add up on Trump impeachment

This following guest column was written in response to The Sun Publisher Dan Alexander’s “Thoughts from Behind the Pressline: A Deceptive Master Plan” published in the June 16 edition.

Although I may be a bit tardy, allow me to accept your invitation:

You are nuts.

If “something doesn’t add up,” it is because you are missing a number of factors from your equation.

Let’s start in the middle where you assert that Donald Trump was “once a highly acclaimed, successful entrepreneur.”

Actually, Donald Trump has, by many accounts, always been a demonstrable liar, cheat, fraud and a conman. He is the epitome of mendacity.

He is a serial bankrupt of such poor creditworthiness that his businesses and projects have been denied traditional American bank financing and been obliged to resort to foreign banks and possibly to money laundering for Russian oligarchs.

Do your numbers still not “add up?”

Let’s see, “historic accomplishments in regulation roll backs?”

You mean like exposing consumers to greater risks of financial fraud and our nation to another big-bank related “great recession?”

You mean like freeing polluters to poison our air and water? You mean like taking our public lands and surrendering them to rapacious exploitation by fossil fuel companies?

Or maybe you mean his rollback of health insurance for a substantial portion of your fellow Americans or his rollback of the basic necessities of education, food and shelter for the least able of your countrymen or the threats to our Social Security and Medicare systems from the looming budget deficit created by his rollback of taxes for the wealthy.

Perhaps you are still unable come up with the right numbers to explain the “calls for impeachment, negative press…and entertainers cheering profanity-laced insults.” This failure may be due to some other miscalculations on your part.

You tout the “unemployment lows” and the “booming economy,” but Trump inherited a growing economy from Obama and whatever accomplishments you may think he has achieved are not truly his own, no more so than the wealth that he inherited from his father and purportedly stole from his brother in order to initially fund his “successful” entrepreneurship.