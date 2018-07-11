The SCOTUS Wars

As I write this column, President Trump has yet to announce his official nominee for the open position on the Supreme Court.

The president has narrowed down his finalists and once announced, the war of words, doom and candidate character assassination will begin.

What is known at this time is approximately 45 percent of the country is outraged by the selection, another 45 percent couldn’t be more pleased and approximately 10 percent doesn’t know there is an opening and could care less that we even have a Supreme Court, let alone understand what their role in the country is all about.

It’s comforting to know that things are so predictable here in the land of the free and home of the brave.

I hope you understand, I am being sarcastic. There really is no other way to approach what we are about to go through.

Over the past few Supreme Court appointments, the skirmishes have been relatively mild compared to what will take place in this current environment.

The anger and in-your-face battle that will set the tone this time around will be epic as both sides appear to be dug-in for the duration.

This appointment and perhaps the next will shape the court if not the country for the next several decades.

The left has made it clear that no candidate nominated by this president is acceptable despite all having been overwhelmingly approved for the lower court positions they now hold.

The right has made it clear they do not want an activist jurist but a pure constitutionalist who will adhere to interpretation of the constitution, versus legislating from the bench.

Given the current political climate, these hearings could well set the stage for an even greater period of stepped up resistance and violence across the nation.

It’s hard to see how this SCOTUS confirmation battle can do anything but divide the country even further than we already are, especially if the opposing senators refuse to give the nominee a fair hearing.

Optimistically, we can hope that through a fair confirmation process both sides can be heard and the nominee is sufficiently skilled to win over popular public opinion as being fair, compassionate, and well above politics.

How this all plays out will set the tone for the national political demeanor for many years to come.