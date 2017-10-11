Thoughts on Las Vegas

It’s been nearly two weeks since we awoke to the tragic events in Las Vegas.

Two weeks removed from the tragedy, we still can’t come to grips with why this event happened. What could possibly have taken place in this man’s life to make the calculated choices he made to kill and harm so many?

We’ve become accustomed to placing a motive behind these types of actions in order to understand why they occurred.

With that understanding, our hope of applying preventative solutions give us peace of mind that something of this nature will be prevented in the future.

Since we’ve been unable to fully understand the man’s motivation, attention has instead been placed on the attachment to the weapon called a “bump-stock” and the weapons themselves.

Unimaginable events like this one leave us feeling vulnerable. Human nature demands that we resolve this feeling by taking action, for when we do we have a sense of accomplishment that helps replace vulnerability.

But action in this instance, only for the sake of taking action, may have little effect on similar events, especially where mental health issues are concerned.

For example, the push is on to outlaw “bump-stocks” allowing a semi-automatic weapon to perform more like the long banned automatic weapons.

Unfortunately, anyone motivated enough with a diagram and 3-D printer could reproduce one on their own.

Once again we hear the call for more stringent background checks.

This individual passed some of our more stringent background checks already so we should question how useful further checks will be.

What we fail to fully acknowledge is that government legislation can never move as fast as an evil, manipulative, or sick mind.

Between the internet, advanced technology and human ingenuity, there will always be other options available for those who choose to perpetrate such acts.

Law enforcement reported that high explosives were in his car. We also understand he owned two airplanes.

Imagine for a minute those explosives, in his plane and the carnage he could have created crashing the plane into the crowded concert.

No one can predict with certainty what’s in another person’s mind. Our best efforts remain a strong family structure where caring and watchful eyes can detect erratic behavior and a population where respect for each other and the rule of law prevails.