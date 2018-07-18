Through the eyes of an ALS sufferer

Someone recently was talking about a personal problem and explaining that others just don’t understand. They were probably right.

It is so difficult to understand what others go through unless you have been through it yourself. I write with the hope that I might give others a true glimpse of what ALS patients and their families experience, so others can understand.

When a person hears the dreaded diagnosis of cancer, it can strike great fear in their heart. Being faced with the concept of our own imminent death is numbing. But as soon as the initial shock passes, the response is to ask the doctor about all possible treatments available. We face those doctors with hope that they have answers and we are going to survive.

ALS is a diagnosis that comes with no offers of treatments or a cure.

There will be no ALS Survivor Walks for these patients.

My husband, Roger, felt his first symptoms in the summer of 2008 but he figured those tell tale weaknesses were due to aging.

ALS presents itself differently in all of those who have it and is easily overlooked. The symptoms mimic those of many diseases and are easily attributed to ‘anything’ but a terminal illness.

Roger didn’t worry about his early symptoms. In fact, as they progressed, he made a point to hide them from me, knowing I would push him to see a doctor. He was a typical “ignore it and it will go away with time” kind of person.

But then in January 2009, during an afternoon rabbit hunting outing, he fell down eight times and couldn’t get back up without the help of his friends.

A trip to the doctor’s to find out what was happening brought about a diagnosis of asthma. But as time went by and he began losing weight, and he struggled to do tasks he normally did as he continued to weaken. A number of discussions and a series of tests culminated in a doctor reaching out to shake Roger’s hand.

“I don’t believe in beating around the bush, you have ALS,” the doctor told him. “You need to go home, get your life in order and then do whatever you have always wanted to do while you can.”

We left in stunned silence. It was a long ride home.

The difference with ALS is that many questions have no answers.

The doctors assure you that they will make you comfortable and you will have access to support systems. You will have occupational therapists and physical therapists to show you how to walk and move safely as your mobility declines. They will work with you to find medical supply companies to get equipment to keep you mobile.

You will see speech therapists to help you communicate as you lose your ability to talk. Writing, alphabet cards, and even computers that respond to eye gazing will work for a period of time.

Eventually, some patients live long enough to reach the “locked-in” phase, where even eye movement is difficult.

Roger reached the point where I would have to carefully look under his left eye to see a tiny muscle twitch in response to yes or no questions.

Doctors, nutritionists and therapists can help in many ways. But nothing will change the course of the disease.

There will be no treatments.

Nothing will cure you.

Someday soon we hope that will change for those with ALS.

Until that time, we all need to live our lives as fully as possible and to do all we can to spread awareness for support for research.

Thank you to everyone who has joined in this mission. Please know that your kindness and generosity has given hope to our area ALS patients and their loved ones.

— Darlene Long was a caregiver for her husband Roger Long, who passed away in 2017 after an almost nine-year battle with ALS. She lives in Peru.