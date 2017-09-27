Time for a new paradigm

Centuries ago, economists subscribed to the Labor Theory of Value. Consistent with that theory, America uniquely chose to have employers bear the brunt of health care.

It’s time to revamp both these concepts.

Value was once created by workers. Even intermediate factors used to produce something were made by people. Hence labor costs once represented most of a product’s price.

While we were a nation of laborers, our biggest businesses now produce in different and increasingly laborless ways.

None of the five biggest companies in our country even existed just two generations ago.

And, if these companies produce tangible products that we can hold in our hands, only a small fraction of the cost of these products are hard costs that obviously represent the labor of people.

The rest of production costs go to intellectual products and the pockets of owners of robots and automation that produce tangible products.

The average Google worker produces more than $1 million of production value per year for the company, and $10 million of stock market value. Yet these workers extract perhaps a tenth of the revenue they create.

The vast majority of revenue now flows to owners of automation and corporate intellectual capital. This new model of 21st century production is revolutionary in its incredible productivity and concentration of wealth away from those who toil to produce the products we buy.

Our ability to create incredible value with fewer workers is both a revolutionary innovation and an overwhelming challenge.

If we as workers increasingly represent a declining share of the value of the products we create, from where will the income come to purchase products, and how will employee-based benefits be provided?

Young mega-billionaires who own Facebook and Google won’t replace the missing buying power to purchase the products they produce.

Meanwhile, cities and states are being bankrupted as they try to maintain long term healthcare benefits they’ve pledged to their retiring employees. There’s a growing disconnect between our economic responsibilities and our ability to cover them.

Our nation remains unique in that employers still bear the full brunt of workers’ health care costs. More robots and automation, and fewer workers means less access to health care. Who’s gonna pay to keep us healthy as we march toward a laborless society?

We’d best think this through. There’s no time for rhetoric. Wealth is rising rapidly, but solid healthcare solutions remain elusive.​