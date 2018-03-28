Time for unconventional thinking in education policy

Nearly every school-aged child has access to a cell phone. Information is today more readily available than ever before, but the ability to make sense out of that information remains a serious problem.

Conventional approaches to the study of all this information have produced unsatisfactory results at many New York state schools.

According to the December 2015 School Improvement Study, like other schools, a majority of children who took the standardized tests at Willsboro have scored at or below level two which means they have demonstrated little understanding of the curricular content.

There are reasons for this.

Commercially motivated educational practices, materials and structures have hamstrung teachers who are trying to improve the lives of their students.

It’s not that teachers in our school haven’t attempted to examine what changes could/should be made — they have.

This school received in 1993 a grant under the New Compact for Learning Plan of the state Education Department to study with a consortium of Essex County schools the basic foundations for implementing new standards.

The state’s position was stated in this quote from the New Compact for Learning, a 1991 document.

“The problem with education is not that the legions of dedicated people who work in our schools are limited, or uncaring, or that they are unwilling to exert themselves to serve our children. On the contrary, the schools are filled with intelligent, conscientious, even idealistic people eager to be effective. The problem is that the system they are caught in — schools as we still organize and run them, prevailing notions of curriculum and instructional method, the existing allocations of responsibility and authority — has become obsolete.”

It was 1993 that a compatible modern systems theory was introduced to U.S. educators through the publication of a report of a major NATO conference on technology in education.

In the book “Comprehensive Systems Design: A New Educational Technology” by C.M. Reigeluth, B.H Banathy and J.R. Olson, there is a clear description of what a superior school would look like.

There are many who believe that implementation of general systems theory has great potential for improving performance in all academic areas.