Time to fish or cut bait

The City of Plattsburgh mayor must produce a budget by October 7.

I’m afraid we can’t wait that long.

I’d love the luxury of a reasonable fund balance, a low level of property taxes, and a council united in its recognition of fiscal challenges.

We’ve none of those, and we can’t afford to continue to muddle as if we did.

You all know our city squandered a healthy $6.8 million fund balance to the deficit it is today.

You know that some would rather lob political hand grenades than offer solutions.

Well, now is the time for all good residents to come to the aid of the city. We need our best ideas, now. We must trust our financial experts, and we should either have faith in others’ analysis or put out our own.

However this happens, the message is simple.

The council charged me with coming up with a budget that cuts spending by $2 or more for every $1 increase in taxes.

It requires the city to begin to build up a fund balance so we aren’t constantly up against a budget wall.

And it requires us to spend the vast majority of our time in discussion about future financial viability rather than petty political quarrels.

We must do this because that’s why residents elect their representatives. We’re not here to plot our own political futures or advance our own pet projects. We’re here to advance the best interests of our voters, and especially our children’s children, front and center.

So, when I proffer a budget this upcoming week that faithfully limits property tax growth to 4.9 percent, or preferably less, as mandated by the council itself — and when I make $1.6 million in permanent and temporary cuts in 2017 and 2018 — when I show a pathway to the rebuilding of our fund balance, and when I say this must begin now, not a few months too late, I’m doing what you asked of me.

These are my ideas, though. They won’t become a plan until the council either makes these ideas their own, or substitutes other ways to accomplish the same goals of solvency and sustainability.

That’s what political courage and leadership is all about — to forge a great city our kids can afford. I’ll work doggedly for nothing else. I hope more councilors will accept my constant invitations to get to work with me.