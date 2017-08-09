Time to reinvent government

There was a time when almost anything seemed affordable. When our nation’s output and population increased by 4 percent each year, we could count on a doubling of spending in government every 18 years.

But once we decline by 4 percent annually, we half in size just as quickly.

When Plattsburgh had an expanding airbase, affluence came easily. Until recently, we promised a chicken in every pot and a car in every garage.

Then, people started moving to the sunbelt, manufacturing moved to Japan and China, and the airbase just went away.

Upstate New York loses about 10,000 people every year. Clinton County is holding its own, but the City of Plattsburgh is falling behind.

There’s one institution bucking the trend.

While residents move from New York to Florida, and from the city to other areas in Clinton County, city government continued to grow in expenditures, and our management ranks grew dramatically. It’s time to spend within our means.

We must preserve services while we protect taxpayers.

The solution is simple: Let’s strive to devote resources where we need services.

Our frontline city employees provide those services we all see and appreciate. But our temporary and seasonal workers are the first laid off when we fall into that all-too-easy and self-serving strategy to maintain management at any cost.

In doing so, we lose all those who guard our beach, run our recreation programs, maintain our parks, and stripe our fields.

As we cut more deeply, and only once all seasonal and part-time workers are laid off, we next cannibalize our lowest paid full-time workers who fix our roads, repair our pipes, and keep our streets safe.

Were we to keep our city affordable by displacing perhaps a 100 workers who are on the front lines of the services we enjoy, we would save little more than the cost of a dozen managers.

These 100 are mostly part-time or seasonal, and they make so little per hour compared to their managerial counterparts.

I’m not saying for a moment that we don’t need managers. We have some excellent and experienced managers who know how to collaborate, spend their budgets as if that money comes from their own pockets, and understand that higher taxes in the city affects their pocketbook too.

But, we need to right-size, as painful as that might be. We can and will deliver government smarter. But, it won’t be easy.