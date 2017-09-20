Time to reinvent government

You’ve been following the difficult budget process for the City of Plattsburgh this year.

It hasn’t been easy on anybody. The city was saddled with large costs that we knew were coming for years, but for which it didn’t budget.

The result must be a painful forced reduction in spending, a huge property tax increase, or some combination of the two.

I won’t tolerate cable fees that rise every year unless they provide me with greater speed and better service. My cellphone company better be equally innovative, and, even so, I’ll reevaluate my service whenever they try to jack up my fees.

You scrutinize your choices every time costs rise without a commensurate increase in services.

Cities are no different. Residents aren’t a captive market who’ll tolerate consistent property tax increases that exceed the cost of living.

It’s difficult for some to accept the premise that a city’s residents are its customers.

Municipalities ought not be in the business of perpetuating itself and its jobs. More and more, it must do precisely what businesses must. It should generate good and even increasing value, at an always affordable price.

Just as you will reconsider your cellphone carrier or your next model of car, there’s been no time in history that people have been more willing to reconsider where they live.

Retirees are footloose, and so are corporations and their employees.

We are in the era of corporate and citizen mobility, and that trend will only accelerate. Corporations know that, and will have cities and states bid against each other for their business. It’s time municipalities acknowledge the competitive environment within which we live.

Some cities know this, and view themselves as creating great value for their citizens by offering either amazing quality of life and services at an affordable price, or by offering a very low price.

This “price” is the level of taxes it charges.

For residents who are increasingly mobile, that’s the price which causes them to choose to live in one municipality or another.

Plattsburgh must demonstrate it can operate more efficiently and less expensively, as measured by the property tax per thousand dollars of property value, or the “mill rate.” This price per unit of property value is half of the value equation. The other half is the quality of services we provide for that price.

Cities must innovate and get right both sides of the equation.​