Time to think differently

Municipal discussions inevitably center around taxation and spending. So does the value proposition.

I recently lamented the loss of traditional industries and wondered if someday most manufacturing and agriculture becomes laborless. While each once commanded almost half of our labor force, agriculture is down to less than 2 percent, and manufacturing may soon approach single digits too.

Only the service sector will remain. Many subsectors, from waitstaff to bank tellers, financial advisors to paralegals, increasingly incorporate technology and, in many cases, almost no workers.

There’ll be technical jobs to install and fix our machines and mend our sinks. Yet, traditional service jobs in education and medicine will be delivered more through technology in the future.

We’ll still need professionals to construct and repair our roads and buildings. But our middle class is eroding away.

While public infrastructure maintainers, and our first responders will always be needed, many jobs in local government we’ll share with other entities, as there are economies of scale in such areas as information technology and assessment.

Local government will need to streamline, partly through technology and partly from necessity.

One reason is because of a soon-to-be antiquated funding mechanism for local government - the property tax.

Curtailing of property taxes won’t happen soon, but it’ll happen. In the absence of major economic reforms, we’ll soon exhaust our ability to impose them.

Adolph Wagner’s Law of Increasing State Activity observed in the 19th century that governments grow continually as a share of GDP.

There are limits, though. Without significant right-sizing, the City of Plattsburgh will hit its constitutional property tax limit. Combined with county and school taxes, this rate is already higher than a young couple’s interest on new mortgages. Local governments are pricing themselves into oblivion.

People pay for what they need.

But, can rent constitute a ever-larger share of tenants’ income as property taxes grow as a share of rent? Can median households, who now pay 15 percent of their income in property taxes to the city, county and schools, sustain even more?

Many elderly already pay more in property taxes than all other taxes combined.

Wealthier households also pay a lot, but at least less as a share of income than those struggling to pay their bills.

I’m working to create more affordable government. But, we rely too much on property taxes even while we have so many exempt properties that pay no property taxes at all.