“Trust but verify” was a term that was coined back in 1986 in a speech given by President Ronald Reagan as he was preparing for talks with Mikhail Gorbachev.

Now, some 30-plus years later, the practice is plain common sense, not only for world leaders, but also for ordinary people doing everyday tasks.

There are so many scams, careless errors, and companies with selfish motives that it serves us all to be on guard, even when dealing with those we have long deemed trustworthy.

In the business world, we run into these situations all too often, especially as personnel or ownership changes.

While you can understand and forgive an honest mistake, some honest mistakes can find their way into becoming a valuable money maker, especially when the original error has successfully flown under the radar.

Which brings us back to Mr. Reagan’s original point to Mr. Gorbachev which was, I have complete trust in everything you tell me so long as I can validate the information as absolutely accurate.

That’s where we find ourselves today, in a world that has limited safeguards and transactions taking place across the internet with unknown individuals who may or may not be who or what they pretend to be.

Salespeople, politicians and attorneys tend to be the least trusted in our society, but clearly, you should never trust anyone without verification.

Coming from an advertising sales organization, I can assure you we love nothing more than being asked to prove our claims. From circulation numbers to sales statistics, we respect your right to make us back up our claims.

Any organization or individual that balks at providing proof of their service should become an untrusted source and anyone claiming to be above reproach has shown their true colors.

With any transaction, when in doubt ask a trusted friend or family member for a little help. A third, non-interested party, can help to remove you from an awkward situation by providing a short break from the encounter and allow you to walk away from making an error when being pressured.

Additionally, no invoice should ever get paid without questioning the details and making sure exactly what you are purchasing.

This practice is especially important in larger companies where the person paying the bill is not the person that places the order.

Trust but verify is simply a smart practice in all walks of life.