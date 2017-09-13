United we stand

It’s been a strange year full of turmoil that hasn’t always brought out the best among our countrymen.

While so many of our fellow citizens in Texas, Louisiana and now Florida and the southeast are facing catastrophic issues as a result of Hurricanes Harvy and Irma, these storms force our nation to unite and work for the common good.

Earlier this week, we remembered another catastrophic event that united our country in a common mission. It seems when our backs are up against the wall or when we are at the mercy of events beyond our control is when we are at our best supporting each other.

Sadly, it shouldn’t take events like these to help us realize we how fortunate we are to live in this country.

We see generous people who readily rally around those who are at risk and acts of kindness are so abundant we tend to take them granted.

There will always but those who see opportunity in the suffering of others, but those are few and far between.

The most important points we need to take away from these events and attempt to apply them in different areas are these:

We need to be far more careful with how we label or classify people into set categories.

The vast majority of us are like minded, hard working, and good people despite our political, religious, nationality or any other persuasion one might like to use.

As individuals, until you get to know someone, none of us know what’s in a person heart or mind just by looking at them. Each is unique and deserves an opportunity to be heard.

We must find ways to better communicate our differences without causing offense or taking offense.

We create laws for a reason and these laws must be equitable and followed by all whether we agree with them or not.

We each have an obligation to be a productive member of society and do our part to support the nation in good and in more trying times.

Citizenship comes with certain responsibilities. While we enjoy many freedoms, we should never consider ourselves free to do as we please, especially when we see others in great need, needing only a hand up during these most unusual circumstances.