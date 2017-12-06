Unspeakable behavior

While the signs have been showing for years, day by day we see how some with the most power, influence and money in this country have used their resources in unthinkable ways, but it seems a day of reckoning may be coming.

Last week, the nation was shocked by the fall of NBC Today anchor Matt Laurer.

Laurer’s off-air escapades like those of highly respected Charlie Rose and Bill O’Reilly should have become public years earlier, but these crimes speak more to the system than they do to the individual.

Sadly swamp creatures can be found wherever excessive power, money and influence are delegated to those in authority. We know these vices, if not in the right hands, can be great corrupters of even the best of us.

Most of these people who’ve been exposed, and those yet to be exposed, are some of the brightest people among us.

We look to them for leadership, creativity, sound judgment and in many cases, their charisma has us placing them on pedestals which provides them with a sense of entitlement and invincibility.

With talented individuals like these, do we really think sensitivity courses or more education in sexual harassment will help them see the light and become the upstanding citizens they purport to be?

The folks in Washington apparently think we are that dimwitted. That’s their best recommendation to solve the harassment problem aside from the $17 million of our money they’ve spent to keep a lid on these abuses for the last 20 years.

Capitalism is the foundation of our economy but does anyone need a salary in the tens of millions of dollars a year to perform a job that has many other great perks.

Media stars, like sports stars, corporate executives and government officials, need a strong moral compass to resist the many pitfalls where they so can easily succumb.

George Washington set the tone for two terms in office as he obviously understood this nation was not about royalty or privilege.

Sadly, evil deeds will continue to occur as we are all susceptible to corruptive behavior at all levels. So long as some members of the rich and powerful can intimidate and buy their way out of trouble, it’s our responsibility to keep tabs on their behavior and let them know it will not be tolerated in the court of public opinion.