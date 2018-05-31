Watching the pennies

It seems outrageous to think about the fraudulent funds that flowed into the local cab companies implicated in the Medicaid scheme that is alleged to have accrued at least $9.7 million for medical taxi transport.

Like so many things wrong with government-run programs, the state Department of Health has no real barometer for waste.

Well intended government agencies and lawmakers create programs to address needs. But what is sadly always lacking is the ability to dole the money out in a judicious manner.

With so much fraud taking place these days, you would think the government would have eagle-eyed auditors pinching every penny and ensuring that every dollar is spent wisely and within the confines of the rules to protect the taxpayer and the integrity of the system.

After all, it’s their name on the program, and as stewards of our money, we should expect would they take pride in getting it right.

All too often, as was the case here, the state had to be hit over the head to take a closer look at what the average citizen could see was an egregious waste of money.

The extravagance of government operations is in need of a severe overhaul.

Elected officials, department heads and bureaucrats need to think of those funds as if it was their wallet they were reaching into with every dollar they approve and oversee.

It’s as though tax money is just easy money. The more they spend, the more of it they expect to get.

What is lost in all this is how hard people work and save to their pay taxes.

Despite the promises to reform spending it never seems to happen.

Programs, agencies, and costs always have staunch champions to lobby on their behalf, and government vendors continue to find agencies that will buy the $700 hammer and the $20 nail while convincing the budget minded auditors that it’s a great deal.

Someday the party is going to end.

Taxpayers are going to revolt and demand better accountability as to how their money is spent and ensure we are getting a fair value for the bucks we turn over to those who seek to serve our best interests.

I may not see a penny-pinching government it in my lifetime but it will have to take place sooner or later.