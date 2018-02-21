We must get our act together

Last week was another eventful week in our nation’s history.

There are no words to fully express the sorrow of yet another tragic school shooting in Florida that claimed the lives of 15 students and two teachers.

This one, we learned, could have been prevented as the assailant was not only on local police and school radar but that of the FBI.

If you haven’t yet seen the Facebook post from Kelly Guthrie Raley, who was named Eustis, Florida Middle School Teacher of the Year 2017-2018, please check it out online. She has a complete grasp of the situation, but sadly, I fear, her pleas will continue to fall on deaf ears.

The other major event, which in my opinion affects the many issues facing the nation including these continued school shootings, was the Mueller Russian investigation.

Thirteen Russians and three companies were indicted by the Justice Department in a sophisticated network designed to subvert the 2016 election process.

The indictment noted that no Americans “unwittingly” participated in the effort to create discord.

Some in the media were quick to point out that this cleared the president and his campaign from collusion, while others insist this indictment is just the tip of the iceberg with bigger announcements yet to come.

Does it really surprise anyone that our long-time rival Russia used propaganda to create discord, doubt, and chaos here in the United States? Do we believe our political system needs Russia’s help creating discord and chaos?

It seems like we do a good job at that all by ourselves.

When will we ever learn that we’ve invited this type of interference in our political system by the constant inability to correct major issues due to all the obsessive infighting?

Until we get our house in order, other nations will gladly throw a little fuel on our fire if it distracts and stalemates us.

The foolish battle over the cause of these school shootings is just an example of how we’ll spend years fighting over the reason they occur and in the end never solve the problem.

The instant one of these events occur the battle lines across the nation are drawn; Is it the gun or is it the mentally unstable individual.

Do Democrats and Republican really care about solving problems or do they place greater value on arguing over who is right and gets credit?

If we can’t correct something as important as school shooting how will we ever deal with Russian election intervention?