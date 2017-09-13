We need to talk about race, even in the North Country

Charlottesville is nowhere near my hometown of Crown Point, New York. Yet the recent acts of racist violence in Virginia stirred up a deep and familiar tension.

I spent a week trying to identify where I remembered this sense of anxiety from.

Then I heard an interview on the radio with a gentleman from Mineville, less than 10 miles from where I grew up, and realized that gnawing feeling was the same one I felt as a teenager growing up here.

You see, I was the black kid. There is some irony in the fact that I am actually mixed—my dad is Italian. But when you are one of so few people of color and you have an afro, those nuances get lost.

The first time I recognized this difference was on my very first bus ride to first grade, when a second-grader serenaded me with the “N” word for 40 minutes on the way to school.

By age 10, I knew whose house or pool was “off limits” because of the color of my skin. I didn’t give it a second thought. It was just the way it was.

In high school, things became much harder. I learned that the color of my skin was an invitation to bodily harm. I had to “keep my head on a swivel,” knowing that my presence might provoke trouble when I was at a dance, a game, or just walking to a friend’s house. I quickly learned that after a soccer game, many on the opposing team would avoid shaking my hand. I accepted that I couldn’t date certain girls. I learned to defend myself out of necessity.

And now? To be honest, the N-word still sends a shiver down my spine. To this day, it is a powerful tool to dehumanize black people, and I am no less vulnerable.

This brings me back to that radio interview, in which a guy from the North Country talked about race in a way that misses the bigger conversation happening in our country today.

Charlottesville was a reminder of the threat that can exist simply by being different. In order to be the America we want to be we have to denounce white supremacist hate groups without hesitation. And we have to hold accountable anyone who fails to do so—even our president.