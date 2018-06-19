We should want borders we can be proud of

I first crossed an open border in Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall, but before German unification.

We drove into East Germany, towards Leipzig. The guard towers, windows smashed, were still there.

And the razor wire.

We drove past the booth, unable to believe it was abandoned.

Months earlier, if we had driven through without stopping, we would have been shot. The radio played “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing.”

This January, I drove with my kids in a rented Volvo from Stockholm to Oslo. We knew we had crossed over into Norway when we didn’t understand the road signs anymore.

I pulled over.

We looked up Norwegian signs on Wikipedia on a cell phone. Other than bewildering road signs, it wasn’t much different than crossing from New York to Vermont.

Since President Trump’s new family separation policies took effect in April, I have heard the phrase “open borders” a lot from Trump’s defenders, who claim to be against them and who say critics of the president’s immigration policies are for “open borders.”

While it is true that once in the 1970s, I crossed from Washington to Canada and back using only a Seattle Public Library card, during my lifetime, the U.S. has never had open international borders, nor do I expect to ever see that.

The open borders the U.S. does have are between states.

It is not clear what the opponents of so-called open borders think they are arguing for, but the opposite of open borders is closed borders, as in the sentence, “On August 13th, 1961, the East German government closed the border between East and West Berlin.”

While closing the border and building Trump’s Wall has been marketed as needed to keep bad people out, closed borders have another function: they keep people in.

Under another less hostile administration and with appropriate preparation, I see no reason that the U.S. and Canada couldn’t eventually have a border as open as that between Sweden and Norway.

But those like me opposed to Trump’s aggressive immigration policies are not pushing “open borders.”

This GOP talking point apparently comes from a speech by Hillary Clinton during the campaign: she was advocating for the free movement of goods and energy, not people.