What is truth?

The real truth is what we all long to know.

Philosophers have searched for the meaning of truth down through the ages, dating back to the earliest of time.

In our current state of affairs, we tend to pick and choose the truth we are willing to accept based more on perspective than on rock solid facts.

So as I pondered the true meaning of truth, like most of us in the modern era without an encyclopedia, I sought out wisdom from the internet to see what I could find.

Here is what I found truth not to be.

• Truth is not simply whatever works. This is the philosophy of pragmatism – an ends-vs.-means-type approach. In reality, lies can appear to “work,” but they are still lies and not the truth.

• Truth is not simply what is coherent or understandable. A group of people can get together and form a conspiracy based on a set of falsehoods where they all agree to tell the same false story, but it does not make their presentation true.

• Truth is not what makes people feel good. Unfortunately, bad news can be true.

• Truth is not what the majority says is true. Fifty-one percent of a group can reach a wrong conclusion.

• Truth is not what is comprehensive. A lengthy, detailed presentation can still result in a false conclusion.

• Truth is not defined by what is intended. Good intentions can still be wrong.

• Truth is not how we know; truth is what we know.

• Truth is not simply what is believed. A lie believed is still a lie.

Recognizing what is not truth helps us deal better with information that is presented to us as truth, especially when we deal with general public perception, politics, and differences between what people think and believe.

Those with a strong religious faith believe that truth is God. Far too many today have turned their backs on God, believing the concept is outdated and is no longer needed in our enlightened society.

Perhaps this is one reason why truth is so elusive in the world today. We put our faith and belief in humans only to discover they were not always truthful.

When we mix opinions, feelings, good intentions, personal agendas, finances, and accountability, it’s no wonder the real truth can be easily manipulated.

The answer to what is truth rests with each of us to use the common sense we’ve developed over time to determine what to believe and when in doubt remain skeptical.