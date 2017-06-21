Where art thou, Syracuse?

Jefferson County is the second most rapidly shrinking county in the nation. And, Syracuse, one of our state’s grand cities, is considering collapsing into Onondaga County. It isn’t easy to maintain cities and counties in rural New York, or rural anywhere these days.

And it’s getting more difficult all the time.

New York’s truly a victim of our own successes and excesses. Once one of the fastest growing states in the country, now only a handful of states are shrinking faster than we are. Meanwhile, New York’s loss is Florida’s gain. It’s the fastest growing state in the eastern part of the country.

Our once lustrious success gave rise to the great cities of Buffalo, Syracuse, Binghamton, and the great small city of Plattsburgh. These were bustling and growing places, and that rapid growth in population and industry allowed our cities to fund municipal growth through population increases rather than higher taxes.

Our hope for population growth isn’t new to this nation.

The entire Social Security system depends critically on a growing population to pay for the benefits of current retirees. We now see that when population growth starts to stagnate, our social security system spirals downward.

Cities work the same way. When municipalities make grand promises in the past, but ask future taxpayers to pay for them, we mortgage our entire future. When population declines forces us to raise taxes to fund mounting expenditures, a downward spiral begins.

Then, with taxes mounting, we can expect nothing short of even greater population declines, as people decide to live out their golden retirement years in much cheaper regions like the Carolinas and Florida.

There are only three possible outcomes to this dilemma.

One is to reverse the population declines and renew double-digit growth each decade. There are almost no examples of small to medium sized Northeastern cities that have managed such a reversal of population fortunes.

The second is municipal dissolution or bankruptcy. We are beginning to see a wave of such drastic actions over the past few years, and I expect to see many more over the next generation.

The third outcome, and the only one I find feasible and palatable, is the right-sizing of municipalities. A city must first determine a long term pathway for municipal revenues that can retain current residents and businesses, and attract future residents who are shopping around for affordable communities.

Cities can use modest revenue growth with dramatic expenditure reductions to shift the tide. Plattsburgh recently created a five year budget outlook that included modest revenue increases each year.

The harder part of the exercise is to reverse the trend in expenditures. Cities must first curb increasing spending, and then bend the curve downward dramatically.

In fact, for every dollar increase in revenue, a smart city should try to reduce spending by multiple dollars.

Spending reductions are surely harder than the too-time-honored approach of raising taxes. We must challenge what a city ought do, what its essential services are, where it can discover efficiencies or shared services, and what we can do without.

Answering these questions is difficult. It’s far easier to freeze or modestly reduce than to significantly reduce spending. A hiring postponed is far easier than the emotionally wrenching layoff. To try to negotiate more affordable and sustainable contracts with worker groups is equally difficult.

It’s no wonder economics is called the dismal science. It’s painful to delve deeply into such unpopular territory as the downsizing of a beloved city, region, or nation.

But, most things really worth doing are difficult. The successful among us are those who have the courage to take the path less traveled.

Cities and nations are no different. If we can right-size, but at the same time have a vision for the future, are the cities and regions, we can create opportunity out of challenge.

We are capable of addressing this challenge in our region and in Plattsburgh because we must. We see the promise of family, natural beauty, and history all around us that make this worthwhile, and we have the awareness of what we can do while others fail to recognize.

That’s why I’m optimistic about our future. For our children’s sake.