Winter Olympics XXIII come to a close

× Expand Photo by IOC Closing ceremonies in PyeongChang bid farewell to athletes as the XXIII Winter Olympics came to a close last Sunday.

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA | The flame ablaze in the Olympic cauldron was extinguished last Sunday, closing the Winter XXIII Olympic games.

It went out as athletes representing 92 teams in 15 sports closed weeks of competition in 102 events, including newly added big air snowboarding and mixed doubles curling.

Six countries sent first-time teams to winter Olympic games: Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo, Malaysia, Nigeria and Singapore.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, praised the athletes for their spirit and faith in a peaceful future and all nations for honoring the Olympic Truce.

It was a poignant speech, delivered as Pyeongchang handed the Olympic flag to the Olympic committee in Beijing, China, home of the XXIV games in 2022.

“Over the past 17 days, we have experienced Olympic Games rooted in tradition and showing the way to the future,” Bach said.

“They have proved true the words of our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, when he said the Olympic Games are a homage to the past and an act of faith in the future.

“A true homage to the past was the respect of the Olympic Truce, just as it was three thousand years ago in ancient Olympia,” Bach said.

“Dear athletes from the (National Olympic Committees) of the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, with your joint march, you have shared your faith in a peaceful future with all of us. You have shown how sport brings people together in our fragile world; you have shown how sport builds bridges,” Bach said.

“The IOC will continue this Olympic dialogue, even after we extinguish the Olympic flame.”

Addressing the athletes, the IOC president said: “You are the best ambassadors of our optimism. Thank you for sharing it with us. Thank you for your competitive spirit. Thank you for your fair play.”

Bach also thanked Winter Games XXIII organizers and leaders in South Korea from the bottom of his heart.

Team USA athletes selected cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, who lives in Stratton, Vermont, to bear the United States flag for the closing ceremonies.

Diggins won a gold medal in Pyeongchang, a first for American women.