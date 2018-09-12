Wise words to ponder

Recently we’ve all come to believe that as a nation we’ve reached a new low with all the animosity in Washington spilling out into the countryside.

But when we look at the wisdom of those who came before us and dealt with challenges in their time, I think we can take solace in the fact that we too will survive our current state of affairs.

“In my many years I have come to a conclusion, that one useless man is a shame, two is a law firm and three or more is a congress,” — John Adams, second president and founding father.

“If you don’t read the newspaper, you are uninformed, if you do read the newspaper you are misinformed,” — Mark Twain, American author.

“A government big enough to give you everything you want is strong enough to take everything you have,” — Thomas Jefferson, founding father, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and third U.S. president.

“I don’t make jokes. I just watch the government and report the facts,” — Will Rodgers, American actor and humorist.

“I contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle,” — Winston Churchill, former British prime minister.

“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it,” — Ronald Reagan, American actor, California governor and 40th U.S. president.

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power,” — Abraham Lincoln, statesman, politician and 16th U.S. president.

“Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future,” — John F. Kennedy, senator and 35th U.S. president.

“The future is not an inheritance; it’s an opportunity and an obligation,” — William Jefferson Clinton, Arkansas governor and 42nd U.S. president.

“It is far better to be alone than it is to be in bad company,” — George Washington, American general and first U.S. president.

“Politics is when you say you are going to do one thing while intending to do another. Then do neither what you said nor what you intended,” — Saddam Hussein, Iraq president.

And lastly, a little fact to keep in mind; George Washington is the only president that has not blamed the previous administration.