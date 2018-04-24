Working across the aisle to tackle prescription drug costs

As I continue to meet with constituents across the district, healthcare issues such as cost, quality, and access continue to be of significant concern.

Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked to deliver bipartisan results to improve North Country healthcare.

I was proud to lead the legislative effort to reauthorize funding for Community Health Centers that support over 95,000 patients in our district, and I worked to pass a 10-year authorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program that supports over 21,000 vulnerable children across the North Country.

These were major bipartisan victories and results that will have an immediate, significant impact on our district.

At my recent town halls in South Glens Falls and Moriah, one issue raised by constituents was the high cost of prescription drugs.

North Country families continue to struggle with expensive prescription drugs, and in fact, one in four people across the country have reported difficulty affording their medications.

In his State of the Union address in January, President Trump said addressing prescription drug costs is one of his highest priorities, and he is preparing a major speech on the issue later this week.

I wanted to take this opportunity to address constituents with the details on my efforts in Congress to tackle high prescription drug costs.

One of the major obstacles to accessing affordable drugs is a slow approval process at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On average, it takes about 12 years for an experimental drug to move from the laboratory to your local pharmacy. Last Congress, I was pleased to support the 21st Century Cures Act that was signed into law. This legislation made many reforms to our healthcare system, including streamlining our FDA approval process so that patients can receive affordable, generic treatments in a timelier manner.

Additionally, it increases accessibility to clinical trials and improves the FDA’s ability to hire scientific experts.

We also must address the tremendous costs associated with research and development (R&D).

One way to help reduce R&D costs is by supporting this innovation at the federal level so these costs are not borne by the drug manufacturers, and thus passed down to consumers.