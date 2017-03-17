‘America first’ attitude is wrong

To the Editor:

We live in a world economy where goods and services are exchanged for the mutual benefit of all participating countries. Our country’s economy is the largest in the world and we are involved in multiple international trade agreements. Beyond the goods and services exchanged we benefit through the creation of jobs for our people. An example of this is the auto industry where foreign cars and auto parts are made and/or assembled here — by American workers. Conversely, some American cars are made in other countries, and sold here by American dealers.

A sheltered economy that exists only within our borders will be counterproductive to our continued success. If we adapt this position we will relinquish our power and leadership on the world stage. It will not only diminish us but it will encourage our current trade partners to seek their economic aspirations from other countries.

History shows that countries that adapt economic and political isolation fail. We need each other. If we close our doors, build walls, use bully tactics we could fall in to a downward slide away from our greatness, towards mediocrity and eventually slip into a third world status.

Immigration policies that stress the “America first” concepts will reduce the source of our traditional strength. History also bears this out. Many of our greatest scientists, educators, writers, researchers, artists, poets, skilled artisans, military leaders, social leaders, political leaders and other hard workers like the rest of us came to our country as immigrants. Most of us are the children of immigrants.

The multiculturalism of our population defines us as Americans. The concept of America first, as it is presently used to exclude new arrivals, hamper free trade and nationalize job status is un-American.

Our present administration is fostering a regressive immigration direction wherein we may also be relinquishing our world leadership position through negative attitudes expressed to our colleagues from other countries. When Nikki Haley, our representative to the United Nations, introduced herself at the UN forum with a scolding, threatening, paranoid (and disgusting) statement that “you are not paying your fair share” — we lose. Our total foreign aid is less that 1 percent of our GDP. Why then would we unleash bully tactics like this on other countries? True leaders do not dictate or denigrate — they enable.

While our 22 percent contribution to the United Nations is larger than the other countries’, it pales in comparison to the multiple billions of dollars that would be wasted on a planned wall to keep our neighbors out. A wall that will eventually be torn down by Americans devoid of anger, hate and fear. We can afford the UN costs which help to unite us. We can not afford a wall which will divide us.

From the world’s prospective, the people of all nations need each other. While some nation governments’ values and activities may not be acceptable to us, we must lead by providing an example of international cooperation and goodwill.

Edward Welch

Johnsburg