‘Free’ college tuition isn’t so free

To the Editor:

Hmmm ... Free college tuition — you mean “free” as the approximately $20,000 per student, K-12, is free? That kind of “free.”

Not quite. I notice in your article that the current tuition costs for state and city colleges is considerably less. Not to fear. Once guaranteed with “free” tuition, you can be sure tuition will not simply edge up each year, but take giant steps in doing so.

Think: Every time the federal government increases the amount of student loans and grants, lo and behold tuition and all college expenses go up. Imagine that!

This will harm those who work their way through school, with the most certain strident increases in all costs for schooling.

Like housing that was once affordable, it no longer is unless you qualify for a government subsidy. The same will happen to our state schools with “free” tuition, in my opinion.

Susan C. Sherman

Westport