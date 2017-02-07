‘Free speech is not an impeachable offense. Yet.’

To the Editor:

I agree with Tim Sherman (Letter to the Editor, The Valley News Sun, Jan. 28 edition, “Democrats should live with new best buddies in Cuba”) that Democrats should stop whining about the election results and certainly, the violence is not to be condoned.

On the other hand, this was not a typical election. We now have a president of questionable personal and business morals modeling himself on the playbook of an authoritarian autocrat; and the question of voter fraud, unsubstantiated, in Detroit is qualitatively different from a foreign government hacking into our election process with the goal of influencing its outcome.

Since Mr. Sherman seems to doubt the veracity of our intelligence agencies’ claims on this subject, does that mean, broadly speaking, that just as Democrats are whiners, Republicans are deniers?

By the way, Mr. Sherman, the concern over ballot count in Detroit was raised by the Green Party, not the Democrats. I still cling to the old-fashioned notion that there are such things as facts.

Now we have a new president. Congressmen (and congresswomen) who chose to boycott the inauguration, if anything, were exercising their right to free speech. Their action had nothing to do with respect for the inaugural process, as Mr. Sherman claims, and everything to do with the subject of this process, the new president. Mr. Sherman calls for their impeachment. As yet, exercising one’s right to free speech is not an impeachable offense. As yet, it is not a felony. Yet.

As to healthcare, I am every bit in favor if Mr. Sherman would pay for his own healthcare costs. Imagine if even 1 percent of all Americans were so inclined. Insurance premiums would plunge. Of course, I am assuming he would pick up the whole enchilada each time he needed medical attention. Or is he saying he’ll pick up the copay and let his private insurance pick up the rest. If so, he has little understanding of risk pools and how we are all on the hook for each others’ medical costs, private insurance or Obamacare notwithstanding.

I ask Mr. Sherman, why stop there? Why not drop his auto insurance and homeowners insurance, as well? If he and all like-minded independent individuals dropped out of these risk pools and commit to a policy of pay-as-you-go, I guarantee premiums in these industries would drop precipitously for the rest of us poor dependent schmoes.

Bob Segall

Upper Jay