‘March for Science’ slated

To the Editor:

On Saturday, April 22, citizens around the world will participate in a “March for Science.”

The main march in the United States will occur in Washington, D.C. The “March for Science” website, however, indicates that there will be over 500 satellite marches around the world for an event that is being sponsored by 170 science related organizations.

A satellite march here in the North Country will be held in Plattsburgh.

Why such an unprecedented event?

Clearly, there is great international unease about the ways in which evidence and reason as paths to truth are being sacrificed to ideology, “fake news,” our own intellectual sloth and the rise of an information environment in which facts compete with, and often are defeated by, misrepresentations.

The march aims to reclaim the proper place of reason, respect for evidence and critical methods as core cultural values for today’s civilization.

There is a certain irony in the need for such a march given the ubiquity of our science-based technologies. Modern society is, after all, founded on science. And yet, many of the underlying values of science no longer inform our individual and collective decision-making, with the result that the health and viability of our democracy is threatened.

The relationships between science and democracy are often overlooked even though, historically, the two share common roots in the enlightenment and scientific revolution.

The founding fathers were products of those movements with some, such as Franklin and Jefferson, being themselves amateur scientists.

Science informed the design of our government and became incorporated into federal agencies beginning early in the 19th century and on into the 20th. Ideas of democratic citizenship also reflect the influence of science.

Although citizens were not expected to be scientists, they were expected to cherish education and develop critical, evidence-based judgments about the proper directions of public policy. Throughout most of our history, respect for science has been key to our national achievements in public health, economic development, national security, environmental protection and vibrant democracy.

One cannot imagine “making America great again” without restoring a respect for science in public life.

Scientific capabilities underlie the agencies of the federal government. Whether it be DOD, NSF, DOE, USDA, NOAA, EPA, NIH — choose your favorite agency acronym — all illustrate that much of the federal government is staffed by scientists and engineers on the assumption, going back to the founding, that “good government” requires good science.

World War II further illustrated that national well being is greatly enhanced by science and led to an expansion of government support for research in universities and industry. The bountiful knowledge resulting from these investments has not only increased our understanding of nature, but has also led to the creation of new industries and remarkable economic progress.

It is truly dismaying, therefore, to see today’s political leaders attacking the very science-based agencies of the government which have contributed so much to our national greatness and to witness drastic cuts in federal funding for the university research which provides the ideas and new talent — the intellectual “seed corn” — which enriches our economic and cultural lives.

Hence, the March for Science. At the very least, we need to pay attention to its message. Better yet, join the march.

Richard P. Suttmeier

Keene Valley