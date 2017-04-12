‘Miracle on Ice’ return brings back happy memories

To the Editor:

How wonderful to look at the television and see something uplifting. A lot of memories as the events in Lake Placid are unfolding, with the return of the “Miracle on Ice” team, and the curtain call.

My father and his friend helped build many of the structures for the 1932 Olympics. He had many stories to tell of that exciting time.

Over the years this complex has housed and hosted many events. The last time I was able to attend was “INSPIRE: A Call to Love.” Wonderful.

The 1980 Olympics, when the “game of history-making event” took place, our church group went to the opening ceremonies and were to be picked up at Petrove School in Saranac Lake, by bus — which never arrived. We stood in the frigid cold, sang songs, said prayers for the event and went home very disappointed.

My husband, on errands for his employer, was in Lake Placid when the roof of the arena nearly blew off with the roar from the crowd as Team USA won the game that has resounded all these years. And now these dear and special team members are back. Their gracious manner and happy smiles are the medicine these times need to show people anything is possible and that dreams do come true. When the world needs lifting up it is times like this that raise us up and set our feet on higher ground — or in this case, a pair of skates and the will to win.

Hats off to these heroes who showed us what can happen when the team plays their best for the good of all. Miracles happen and dreams do come true. God bless each one. We need more miracles on ice.

Patty Francisco

Tupper Lake